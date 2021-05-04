Area baseball scores

Adams Central 12, St. Paul / Palmer 11

Archbishop Bergan 6, Lincoln Pius X 4

Bellevue West 9, Gretna 2

Blair 19, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 0

Columbus 6, Omaha North 2

Elkhorn 5, Elkhorn North 0

Hastings 11, Crete 1

Lincoln North Star 7, Bellevue East 3

Lincoln Northeast 14, Omaha Northwest 7

Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln High 6

Millard South 12, Millard North 6

Norris 16, Beatrice 6

Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Central 4

Omaha South 6, South Sioux City 3

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2

Plattsmouth 10, Platteview 1

Ralston 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 2

