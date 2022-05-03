Adams Central 11, St. Paul / Palmer 7

Bellevue West 3, Gretna 1

Columbus 3, Omaha North 0

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 15, Waverly 12

Crete 5, Maxwell-St. Pat's 4

Lincoln Northeast 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Southeast 18, Lincoln High 2

Millard South 6, Millard North 2

Omaha Burke 6, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 14, Arlington 1

Omaha South 6, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Westside 8, Papillion-LaVista 0

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha Skutt Catholic 3

Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 4