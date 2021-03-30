Area baseball scores

Beatrice 21, Fairbury 3

Bennington 8, Fort Calhoun 6

Columbus 2, Kearney 1

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northeast 1

Elkhorn North 7, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5

Hastings 9, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 0

Lincoln High 12, Crete 6

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 2

Millard North 19, Omaha Northwest 8

Millard South 12, Omaha Central 1

Millard West 8, Omaha Skutt Catholic 6

Nebraska City 8, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 6

Norris 14, Adams Central 0

Omaha Burke 16, Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha South 5, Lincoln Christian 2

Papillion-LaVista 6, Gretna 3

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Creighton Preparatory School 3

Platteview 18, Ralston 2

Plattsmouth 8, Blair 7

South Sioux City 7, Mount Michael Benedictine 6

