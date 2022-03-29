Beatrice 24, Fairbury 1

Bennington 12, Fort Calhoun 2

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, Hastings 0

Crete 8, Lincoln High 7

Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5

Gretna 3, Papillion-LaVista 2

Lincoln Christian 5, Omaha South 0

Millard North 24, Omaha Northwest 1

Millard South 10, Omaha Central 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 10, South Sioux City 0

Nebraska City 7, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 5 (14 innings)

Norris 16, Adams Central 2

Omaha Burke 24, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Millard West 1

Ralston 11, Platteview 5

