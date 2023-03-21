Auburn 8, Omaha North 7

Beatrice 9, Ralston 3

Bellevue East 18, Omaha Bryan 1

Blair 3, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, GACC-SS-WPB 4

Douglas County West 10, Omaha Benson 0

Fairbury 1, Lincoln Christian 0

Lincoln North Star 2, Fremont 1

Lincoln Pius X 15, Lincoln High 2

Malcolm 2, Platteview 1

Millard North 6, Elkhorn South 5

Millard West 7, Bellevue West 6

Norfolk 6, Omaha Central 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 6, Omaha South 3

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5, Nebraska City 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Columbus 1

Papillion-LaVista 11, Kearney 5

Platte Valley 7, Louisville 0

Twin River 14, Thurston-Cuming County 8

Waverly 4, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 1

