Adams Central 15, Fairbury 2
Auburn 10, Falls City 8
Bellevue West 7, Omaha Burke 5
Columbus 5, Waverly 4
Elkhorn South 9, Creighton Preparatory School 1
Gretna 4, Millard North 3
Gretna 9, Millard North 5
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 3
Lincoln Southeast 8, Elkhorn 6
Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln North Star 0
Malcolm 10, Fort Calhoun 0
Millard South 6, Papillion-LaVista South 5
Mount Michael Benedictine 6, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 2
Nebraska City 10, Omaha Skutt Catholic 6
Norris 13, Ralston 0
Omaha Bryan 15, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Central 16, Omaha Benson 2
Omaha Northwest 5, Bellevue East 3
Papillion-LaVista 11, Omaha South 1
Platte Valley 5, Platteview 2
Plattsmouth 14, South Sioux City 1
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 13, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3