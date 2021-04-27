Arlington 10, Platte Valley 9
Bennington 17, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 7
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Adams Central 2
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 9, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5
Elkhorn 18, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Elkhorn South 14, Lincoln North Star 3
Fort Calhoun 6, Thurston-Cuming County 4
Gretna 6, Norris 0
Hastings 11, Fairbury 0
Kearney 7, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln Christian 8, St. Paul / Palmer 3
Lincoln East 20, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln High 2, Platteview 1
Lincoln Southeast 14, Columbus 5
Millard West 6, Bellevue West 2
Nebraska City 8, Crete 5
Norfolk 9, South Sioux City 1
Omaha North 9, Auburn 0
Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Northwest 3
Ralston 8, Plattsmouth 5
St. Paul / Palmer 2, Lincoln Christian 1
Waverly 5, Lincoln Pius X 3
Wayne 6, GACC-SS-WPB 0