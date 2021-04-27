Area baseball scores

Arlington 10, Platte Valley 9

Bennington 17, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 7

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Adams Central 2

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 9, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5

Elkhorn 18, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Elkhorn South 14, Lincoln North Star 3

Fort Calhoun 6, Thurston-Cuming County 4

Gretna 6, Norris 0

Hastings 11, Fairbury 0

Kearney 7, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln Christian 8, St. Paul / Palmer 3

Lincoln East 20, Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln High 2, Platteview 1

Lincoln Southeast 14, Columbus 5

Millard West 6, Bellevue West 2

Nebraska City 8, Crete 5

Norfolk 9, South Sioux City 1

Omaha North 9, Auburn 0

Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Northwest 3

Ralston 8, Plattsmouth 5

St. Paul / Palmer 2, Lincoln Christian 1

Waverly 5, Lincoln Pius X 3

Wayne 6, GACC-SS-WPB 0

Tags

In other news