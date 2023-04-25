Bennington 8, Mount Michael Benedictine 4

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 6, Adams Central 5

Columbus 3, Lincoln Southeast 1

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 5, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4

Creighton Preparatory School 7, Omaha Central 4

Douglas County West 16, Omaha Bryan 1

Elkhorn 2, Omaha Gross Catholic 0

Elkhorn North 6, Blair 2

Elkhorn South 5, Millard South 4

Fort Calhoun 7, Thurston-Cuming County 2

Hastings 19, Fairbury 6

Kearney 4, Bellevue East 2

Lincoln East 4, Omaha Skutt Catholic 3

Lincoln High 5, Omaha South 2

Lincoln Northeast 7, Fremont 6

Lincoln Pius X 8, Waverly 5

Malcolm 11, Raymond Central 7

Maxwell-St. Pat's 12, Centennial 3

Millard North 10, Omaha North 3

Millard West 13, Papillion-LaVista 2

Nebraska City 4, Crete 3

Norfolk 11, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-LaVista South 19, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha Burke 2

Platte Valley 5, Arlington 4

Plattsmouth 10, Ralston 0

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 11, Lincoln Northwest 1

Wayne 6, GACC-SS-WPB 1

