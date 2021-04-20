Area baseball scores

Adams Central 5, Crete 4

Blair 12, South Sioux City 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 17, St. Paul / Palmer 5

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 12, Douglas County West 1

Elkhorn 7, Columbus 0

Elkhorn South 7, Bennington 0

GACC-SS-WPB 10, Thurston-Cuming County 6

Hastings 10, Bellevue East 3

Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 6

Lincoln Southeast 7, Archbishop Bergan 1

Millard South 7, Bellevue West 3

Norris 14, Nebraska City 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Omaha Central 4

Omaha South 12, Auburn 5

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha Westside 1

Platte Valley 24, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 11

Plattsmouth 6, Waverly 5

Ralston 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Seward 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 8

Wayne 14, Twin River 2

