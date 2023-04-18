Bennington 7, Elkhorn South 6
Blair 15, South Sioux City 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 11, St. Paul / Palmer 4
Columbus 13, Elkhorn 5
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Bellevue West 1
Douglas County West 13, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 8
Elkhorn North 3, Millard North 1
Falls City 7, Tarkio, MO 6
Gretna 4, Omaha Burke 3
Lincoln North Star 7, Grand Island 6
Lincoln Northeast 12, Norfolk 3
Lincoln Pius X 4, Grand Island 3
Lincoln Southeast 6, Fremont 1
Malcolm 5, Beatrice 3
Millard South 1, Omaha Westside 0
Nebraska City 3, Norris 2
Norfolk 6, Lincoln Northeast 2
Omaha Central 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Omaha Gross Catholic 3, Lincoln Christian 1
Omaha North 24, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 9, Ralston 5
Omaha South 6, Bellevue East 5
Omaha Westview 11, Omaha Benson 1
Papillion-LaVista 12, Omaha Bryan 0
Plattsmouth 12, Louisville 5
Raymond Central 15, Fairbury 2
Seward 6, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Thurston-Cuming County 10, GACC-SS-WPB 6
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2, Platte Valley 1
Wayne 2, Twin River 0