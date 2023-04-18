Bennington 7, Elkhorn South 6

Blair 15, South Sioux City 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 11, St. Paul / Palmer 4

Columbus 13, Elkhorn 5

Creighton Preparatory School 2, Bellevue West 1

Douglas County West 13, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 8

Elkhorn North 3, Millard North 1

Falls City 7, Tarkio, MO 6

Gretna 4, Omaha Burke 3

Lincoln North Star 7, Grand Island 6

Lincoln Northeast 12, Norfolk 3

Lincoln Pius X 4, Grand Island 3

Lincoln Southeast 6, Fremont 1

Malcolm 5, Beatrice 3

Millard South 1, Omaha Westside 0

Nebraska City 3, Norris 2

Norfolk 6, Lincoln Northeast 2

Omaha Central 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7

Omaha Gross Catholic 3, Lincoln Christian 1

Omaha North 24, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 9, Ralston 5

Omaha South 6, Bellevue East 5

Omaha Westview 11, Omaha Benson 1

Papillion-LaVista 12, Omaha Bryan 0

Plattsmouth 12, Louisville 5

Raymond Central 15, Fairbury 2

Seward 6, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Thurston-Cuming County 10, GACC-SS-WPB 6

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2, Platte Valley 1

Wayne 2, Twin River 0

