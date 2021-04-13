Area baseball scores

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Crete 7

Columbus 4, Hastings 2

Elkhorn 10, Blair 0

Fairbury 8, Falls City 4

GACC-SS-WPB 4, Branched Oak 0

Lincoln Christian 8, Auburn 1

Lincoln North Star 8, Lincoln East 7

Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southwest 25, Lincoln High 4

Omaha Central 15, Omaha Northwest 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 15, South Sioux City 5

Omaha Skutt Catholic 14, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 0

Omaha South 5, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Omaha Westside 11, Bellevue West 6

Papillion-LaVista South 19, Gretna 4

Plattsmouth 13, Nebraska City 1

Ralston 10, Platteview 0

Seward 10, Adams Central 4

Wayne 3, Thurston-Cuming County 1

Tags

In other news