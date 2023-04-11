Auburn 10, Lincoln Christian 9
Beatrice 3, Nebraska City 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Crete 0
Columbus 10, Fremont 9
Columbus 7, Grand Island 4
Creighton Preparatory School 9, Millard South 7
Elkhorn 9, Norris 5
Elkhorn North 5, Blair 0
Fairbury 30, Louisville 20
Falls City 14, Horton, KS 2
Gretna 14, Mount Michael Benedictine 4
Kearney 12, Fremont 1
Lincoln East 10, Norfolk 0
Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Northeast 4, Lincoln North Star 1
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Southwest 5
Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln High 3
Malcolm 17, Ralston 16
Norfolk 6, Kearney 5
Omaha Burke 6, Millard North 5
Omaha Central 15, Papillion-LaVista 6
Omaha North 5, Bellevue East 3
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 11, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 4
Papillion-LaVista South 7, Bellevue West 4
Platteview 3, Plattsmouth 2
Raymond Central 11, GACC-SS-WPB 3
Seward 4, Adams Central 2
Wayne 10, Thurston-Cuming County 2