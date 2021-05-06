Area baseball scores

Adams Central 6, Falls City 0

Arlington 10, Lincoln Christian 9

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 8, Fort Calhoun 1

Elkhorn North 20, Maxwell St. Pat's 0

Fairbury 5, Branched Oak 4

GACC-SS-WPB 10, Platte Valley 4

Mount Michael Benedictine 12, Twin River 5

Nebraska City 9, St. Paul / Palmer 4

Omaha Gross Catholic 6, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 14, Crete 2

Platteview 13, Blair 10

Plattsmouth 4, Auburn 3

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 3, Thurston-Cuming County 2

Wayne 12, Douglas County West 2

Tags

In other news