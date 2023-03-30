Adams Central 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 0

Beatrice 2, Elkhorn North 1

Bellevue East 12, Bennington 2

Douglas County West 4, Platte Valley 2

Elkhorn South 21, Omaha South 1

Fremont 11, Millard North 7

Gretna 5, Papillion-LaVista 1

Hastings 12, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 11

Lincoln East 10, Kearney 8

Lincoln Southeast 5, Omaha Westside 0

Lincoln Southwest 15, Norfolk 3

Lincoln Southwest 20, Norfolk 4

Malcolm 14, Nebraska City 2

Millard South 21, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Norris 2, Columbus 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 8, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 2

Omaha North 12, Thurston-Cuming County 2

Plattsmouth 17, Auburn 0

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 10, Fairbury 0

