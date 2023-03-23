Auburn 11, West Nodaway, MO 3

Bellevue East 6, Omaha Central 5

Bellevue West 10, Millard North 6

Bennington 7, Arlington 1

Creighton Preparatory School 7, Omaha Westside 1

Douglas County West 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Grand Island 8, Lincoln Southeast 7

Lincoln Christian 8, Falls City 5

Lincoln East 11, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln North Star 13, Norfolk 11

Lincoln Northeast 18, Omaha Benson 8

Millard West 15, Millard South 0

Norfolk 4, Lincoln North Star 2

Omaha Gross Catholic 5, Elkhorn North 4

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Elkhorn South 2

Omaha South 6, Omaha Westview 0

Papillion-LaVista South 13, Gretna 4

Platte Valley 10, GACC-SS-WPB 6

Ralston 6, Twin River 1

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 15, Seward 2

