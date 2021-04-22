Adams Central 22, Maxwell St. Pat's 1
Adams Central 7, Maxwell St. Pat's 1
Auburn 11, Platteview 9
Beatrice 11, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4
Bennington 3, Ralston 2
Creighton Preparatory School 13, Kearney 1
Hastings 8, Waverly 5
Kearney 3, Creighton Preparatory School 1
Millard South 14, Lincoln High 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Papillion-LaVista 8, Elkhorn South 4
Papillion-LaVista South 13, Lincoln Pius X 6
Platte Valley 21, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0
St. Paul / Palmer 5, Fairbury 4
Thurston-Cuming County 5, Douglas County West 1
Wayne 3, Omaha South 2