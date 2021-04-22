Area baseball scores

Adams Central 22, Maxwell St. Pat's 1

Adams Central 7, Maxwell St. Pat's 1

Auburn 11, Platteview 9

Beatrice 11, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4

Bennington 3, Ralston 2

Creighton Preparatory School 13, Kearney 1

Hastings 8, Waverly 5

Kearney 3, Creighton Preparatory School 1

Millard South 14, Lincoln High 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Papillion-LaVista 8, Elkhorn South 4

Papillion-LaVista South 13, Lincoln Pius X 6

Platte Valley 21, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18

Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0

St. Paul / Palmer 5, Fairbury 4

Thurston-Cuming County 5, Douglas County West 1

Wayne 3, Omaha South 2

