Arlington 4, GACC-SS-WPB 3

Bellevue East 6, Grand Island 4

Bellevue West 8, Fremont 7

Blair 5, Crete 0

Columbus 5, Norfolk 1

Elkhorn 6, Mount Michael Benedictine 3

Elkhorn South 4, Omaha Westside 3

Gretna 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Hastings 6, Waverly 3

Hiawatha, KS 11, Falls City 7

Lincoln Northeast 28, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Millard North 12, Omaha Northwest 0

Millard West 10, Papillion-LaVista 1

Omaha South 11, Omaha Bryan 1

Papillion-LaVista South 6, Lincoln Southeast 1

Plattsmouth 10, Nebraska City 4

Ralston 12, Bennington 6

Seward 4, Lincoln Christian 3

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 3, Beatrice 2

Tags

In other news