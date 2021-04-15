Area baseball scores

Adams Central 15, Twin River 6

Adams Central 4, Fairbury 2

Archbishop Bergan 7, Grand Island 1

Bellevue West 13, Omaha Northwest 3

Bellevue West 6, Omaha Central 4

Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 4

Elkhorn North 6, Bennington 3

Elkhorn South 5, Papillion-LaVista South 4

Elkhorn South 7, Millard North 4

Fairbury 15, Twin River 0

Falls City 9, Auburn 2

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1

Kearney 11, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln East 10, Lincoln North Star 9

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1

Lincoln Pius X 4, Columbus 0

Lincoln Southeast 15, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 4

Millard North 2, Bellevue East 0

Millard South 11, Omaha North 1

Millard West 5, Millard South 2

Millard West 6, Gretna 1

Norfolk 5, Lincoln Northeast 3

Norris 6, Elkhorn 5

Omaha Central 7, Creighton Preparatory School 3

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12, Lincoln Christian 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 3

Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Burke 7

Papillion-LaVista 4, Omaha Westside 3

Papillion-LaVista 9, Omaha South 1

Platteview 5, Nebraska City 4

Plattsmouth 6, Beatrice 0

Ralston 9, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2

South Sioux City 2, GACC-SS-WPB 0

Thurston-Cuming County 9, Crete 3

Waverly 15, Blair 5

Wayne 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2

