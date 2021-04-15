Adams Central 15, Twin River 6
Adams Central 4, Fairbury 2
Archbishop Bergan 7, Grand Island 1
Bellevue West 13, Omaha Northwest 3
Bellevue West 6, Omaha Central 4
Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 4
Elkhorn North 6, Bennington 3
Elkhorn South 5, Papillion-LaVista South 4
Elkhorn South 7, Millard North 4
Fairbury 15, Twin River 0
Falls City 9, Auburn 2
Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1
Kearney 11, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln East 10, Lincoln North Star 9
Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1
Lincoln Pius X 4, Columbus 0
Lincoln Southeast 15, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 4
Millard North 2, Bellevue East 0
Millard South 11, Omaha North 1
Millard West 5, Millard South 2
Millard West 6, Gretna 1
Norfolk 5, Lincoln Northeast 3
Norris 6, Elkhorn 5
Omaha Central 7, Creighton Preparatory School 3
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12, Lincoln Christian 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 3
Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Burke 7
Papillion-LaVista 4, Omaha Westside 3
Papillion-LaVista 9, Omaha South 1
Platteview 5, Nebraska City 4
Plattsmouth 6, Beatrice 0
Ralston 9, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2
South Sioux City 2, GACC-SS-WPB 0
Thurston-Cuming County 9, Crete 3
Waverly 15, Blair 5
Wayne 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2