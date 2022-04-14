Auburn 3, Falls City 1

Beatrice 7, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2

Bellevue West 11, Millard North 5

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Malcolm 7

Creighton Preparatory School 13, Omaha South 3

Crete 11, Thurston-Cuming County 9

Fairbury 8, Twin River 0

Gretna 12, Bellevue East 1

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Northeast 5

Millard West 25, Omaha North 2

Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Burke 3

Papillion-LaVista South 13, Papillion-LaVista 3

Plattsmouth 8, Platteview 6

Ralston 9, Nebraska City 8

Wayne 6, St. Paul / Palmer 1