Auburn 5, Falls City 1

Bellevue West 10, Omaha North 0

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Papillion-LaVista 2

Elkhorn South 5, Millard North 1

GACC-SS-WPB 7, South Sioux City 2

Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln Northeast 1

Malcolm 10, Platteview 6

Millard South 6, Omaha Central 0

Millard West 11, Omaha Northwest 7

Nebraska City 10, Ralston 8

Norris 10, Blair 0

Omaha Burke 6, Papillion-LaVista South 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Mount Michael Benedictine 15

Omaha Westside 8, Bellevue East 7

Thurston-Cuming County 12, Centennial 1

Twin River 9, Fairbury 2

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 11, Beatrice 5

Tags

In other news