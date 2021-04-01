Bennington 5, Bellevue East 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Adams Central 0
Columbus 3, Norris 2
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 22, Omaha Bryan 1
Gretna 11, Omaha Northwest 1
Lincoln East 14, Kearney 4
Lincoln Pius X 2, Creighton Preparatory School 1
Lincoln Southwest 12, Norfolk 5
Lincoln Southwest 17, Norfolk 5
Millard South 14, Papillion-LaVista 11
Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln Southeast 2
Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Burke 4
Plattsmouth 6, Auburn 2
Ralston 12, Lincoln Northeast 2
Seward 15, Platteview 6
Thurston-Cuming County 13, Omaha North 7
Waverly 8, Blair 4
Wayne 24, Crete 4