Bellevue West 6, Lincoln Pius X 0
Bellevue West 8, Grand Island 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2, Platteview 0
Columbus 7, Creighton Preparatory School 6
Elkhorn 10, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Elkhorn South 12, Lincoln Southeast 11
Hastings 3, Wayne 0
Lincoln East 5, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln North Star 2, Archbishop Bergan 0
Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Westside 0
Lincoln Southwest 10, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 8, Kearney 3
Millard North 7, Gretna 2
Millard South 12, Lincoln High 0
Millard South 8, Elkhorn South 6
Millard West 3, Omaha Central 1
Millard West 9, Omaha Burke 1
Norris 13, Mount Michael Benedictine 4
Omaha Burke 12, Papillion-LaVista 9
Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Bennington 1
Papillion-LaVista South 16, Omaha North 2
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Millard North 2
Ralston 6, Nebraska City 1