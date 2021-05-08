Area baseball scores

Bellevue West 6, Lincoln Pius X 0

Bellevue West 8, Grand Island 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2, Platteview 0

Columbus 7, Creighton Preparatory School 6

Elkhorn 10, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Elkhorn South 12, Lincoln Southeast 11

Hastings 3, Wayne 0

Lincoln East 5, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln North Star 2, Archbishop Bergan 0

Lincoln Pius X 5, Omaha Westside 0

Lincoln Southwest 10, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 8, Kearney 3

Millard North 7, Gretna 2

Millard South 12, Lincoln High 0

Millard South 8, Elkhorn South 6

Millard West 3, Omaha Central 1

Millard West 9, Omaha Burke 1

Norris 13, Mount Michael Benedictine 4

Omaha Burke 12, Papillion-LaVista 9

Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Bennington 1

Papillion-LaVista South 16, Omaha North 2

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Millard North 2

Ralston 6, Nebraska City 1

Tags

In other news