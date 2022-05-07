Adams Central 5, Lincoln Christian 1
Beatrice 6, Platte Valley 1
Bellevue West 4, Millard North 3 (10 innings)
Creighton Preparatory School 8, Omaha Central 0
Creighton Preparatory School 8, Papillion-LaVista South 5
Elkhorn 9, Platteview 8
Elkhorn North 8, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Elkhorn South 12, Lincoln Pius X 7
Elkhorn South 4, Grand Island 3
Hastings 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3 (8 innings)
Lincoln East 6, Omaha Westside 1
Lincoln East 9, Papillion-LaVista 3
Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 0
Lincoln Pius X 8, Gretna 3
Lincoln Southeast 2, Columbus 1
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2 (9 Innings )
Malcolm 7, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2
Millard South 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Millard South 11, Bellevue West 0
Millard West 12, Omaha South 0 (5 inn.)
Millard West 13, Omaha Burke 0 (5 inn.)
Norris 6, Blair 1
Omaha Burke 5, Fremont 3
Omaha Gross Catholic 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Westside 6, Bellevue East 5
Papillion-LaVista South 7, Lincoln Southwest 6
Waverly 2, Nebraska City 0