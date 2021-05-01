Area baseball scores

Adams Central 9, Douglas County West 5

Archbishop Bergan 16, Grand Island 9

Arlington 17, Thurston-Cuming County 11

Beatrice 2, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1

Bellevue West 5, Bellevue East 4

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Lincoln High 0

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 12, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 5

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Millard North 3

Elkhorn 11, Omaha Bryan 1

Elkhorn South 17, Archbishop Bergan 6

Elkhorn South 18, Grand Island 8

Gretna 12, Omaha Central 11

Hastings 18, Auburn 7

Lincoln East 12, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Lincoln Southeast 13, Papillion-LaVista 3

Lincoln Southwest 5, Kearney 2

Millard South 10, Omaha Westside 9

Millard West 12, Lincoln Northeast 2

Norris 10, Beatrice 0

Norris 13, Lincoln High 3

Omaha Burke 7, Bennington 6

Omaha Northwest 15, Adams Central 11

Omaha Northwest 9, Douglas County West 5

