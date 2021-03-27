Area baseball scores

Archbishop Bergan 13, South Sioux City 3

Bellevue West 13, Bellevue East 3

Bennington 6, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 4

Elkhorn North 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Elkhorn South 4, Lincoln Pius X 3

Gretna 6, Omaha Westside 5

Hastings 31, Twin River 0

Kearney 8, Lincoln Northeast 5

Lincoln East 13, Columbus 3

Lincoln East 9, Columbus 3

Lincoln Southeast 4, Millard West 3

Lincoln Southeast 8, Omaha Burke 7

Millard South 7, Millard North 1

Millard West 8, Omaha Burke 2

Nebraska City 6, Platte Valley 4

Norris 18, Elkhorn 7

Omaha Central 13, Omaha Gross Catholic 8

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 10, Arlington 4

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 9, Mount Michael Benedictine 8

Omaha South 2, Falls City 0

Omaha South 8, Falls City 0

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Lincoln Southwest 3

Papillion-LaVista South 7, Papillion-LaVista 6

Ralston 4, Auburn 2

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 9, Plattsmouth 8

Waverly 13, Blair 3

