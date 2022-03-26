Bellevue East 9, Bellevue West 8

Bennington 4, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, GACC-SS-WPB 0

Elkhorn South 8, Waverly 1

Falls City 3, Omaha South 1

Lincoln East 14, Columbus 1

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0

Lincoln Pius X 6, Elkhorn 3

Millard South 6, Millard North 2

Millard West 4, Omaha Burke 1

Millard West 5, Lincoln Southeast 2

Mount Michael Benedictine 6, Arlington 4

Mount Michael Benedictine 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3

Norris 8, Kearney 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Omaha Central 6

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Elkhorn North 2

Omaha South 11, Falls City 1

Omaha Westside 10, Gretna 3

Ralston 14, Auburn 7

Seward 11, St. Paul / Palmer 5

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 7, Plattsmouth 4

