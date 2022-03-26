Bellevue East 9, Bellevue West 8
Bennington 4, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3, GACC-SS-WPB 0
Elkhorn South 8, Waverly 1
Falls City 3, Omaha South 1
Lincoln East 14, Columbus 1
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0
Lincoln Pius X 6, Elkhorn 3
Millard South 6, Millard North 2
Millard West 4, Omaha Burke 1
Millard West 5, Lincoln Southeast 2
Mount Michael Benedictine 6, Arlington 4
Mount Michael Benedictine 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3
Norris 8, Kearney 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Omaha Central 6
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Elkhorn North 2
Omaha South 11, Falls City 1
Omaha Westside 10, Gretna 3
Ralston 14, Auburn 7
Seward 11, St. Paul / Palmer 5
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 7, Plattsmouth 4