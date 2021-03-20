Area baseball scores

Archbishop Bergan 5, Kearney 3

Beatrice 13, Auburn 1

Bennington 3, Mount Michael Benedictine 2

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Thurston-Cuming County 4

Elkhorn 11, Blair 0

Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 5

Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln Southeast 10

Millard North 10, Lincoln North Star 0

Millard North 14, Lincoln North Star 9

Millard West 11, Lincoln Southwest 7

Norris 10, South Sioux City 0

Norris 13, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 1

Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha North 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln Southwest 3

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln Northeast 1

Papillion-LaVista 5, Columbus 4

Platte Valley 20, Omaha Bryan 2

Platteview 3, Douglas County West 2

Seward 7, Fairbury 5

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 8, South Sioux City 3

Waverly 5, Elkhorn North 4

Tags

In other news