Archbishop Bergan 5, Kearney 3
Beatrice 13, Auburn 1
Bennington 3, Mount Michael Benedictine 2
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Thurston-Cuming County 4
Elkhorn 11, Blair 0
Grand Island 14, Lincoln High 5
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln Southeast 10
Millard North 10, Lincoln North Star 0
Millard North 14, Lincoln North Star 9
Millard West 11, Lincoln Southwest 7
Norris 10, South Sioux City 0
Norris 13, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 1
Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha North 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln Southwest 3
Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln Northeast 1
Papillion-LaVista 5, Columbus 4
Platte Valley 20, Omaha Bryan 2
Platteview 3, Douglas County West 2
Seward 7, Fairbury 5
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 8, South Sioux City 3
Waverly 5, Elkhorn North 4