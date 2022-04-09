Adams Central 6, Elkhorn North 3

Arlington 6, Omaha South 1

Bellevue East 15, Omaha Bryan 5

Bellevue West 11, Omaha Burke 6

Columbus 15, Lincoln High 0

Columbus 8, Lincoln North Star 4

Creighton Preparatory School 6, Staley, MO 5

Creighton Preparatory School 9, Blue Springs, MO 5

Elkhorn 6, Omaha Westside 5

Elkhorn North 6, Mount Michael Benedictine 1

Elkhorn South 13, Papillion-LaVista South 2

Fremont 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 9

GACC-SS-WPB 7, St. Paul / Palmer 0

Hastings 9, Norfolk 8

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Christian 5, Seward 2

Lincoln Christian 8, South Sioux City 2

Lincoln East 19, Millard North 6

Lincoln North Star 5, Kearney 1

Lincoln Southeast 10, Omaha Central 6

Lincoln Southwest 7, Omaha Westside 1

Malcolm 5, GACC-SS-WPB 1

Malcolm 9, St. Paul / Palmer 4

Maxwell-St. Pat's 10, Twin River 0

Maxwell-St. Pat's 13, Twin River 6

Mount Michael Benedictine 11, Adams Central 2

Papillion-LaVista 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

Papillion-LaVista 6, Elkhorn 5

Seward 12, South Sioux City 0

Wayne 2, Fort Calhoun 0