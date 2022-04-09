Adams Central 6, Elkhorn North 3
Arlington 6, Omaha South 1
Bellevue East 15, Omaha Bryan 5
Bellevue West 11, Omaha Burke 6
Columbus 15, Lincoln High 0
Columbus 8, Lincoln North Star 4
Creighton Preparatory School 6, Staley, MO 5
Creighton Preparatory School 9, Blue Springs, MO 5
Elkhorn 6, Omaha Westside 5
Elkhorn North 6, Mount Michael Benedictine 1
Elkhorn South 13, Papillion-LaVista South 2
Fremont 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 9
GACC-SS-WPB 7, St. Paul / Palmer 0
Hastings 9, Norfolk 8
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Christian 5, Seward 2
Lincoln Christian 8, South Sioux City 2
Lincoln East 19, Millard North 6
Lincoln North Star 5, Kearney 1
Lincoln Southeast 10, Omaha Central 6
Lincoln Southwest 7, Omaha Westside 1
Malcolm 5, GACC-SS-WPB 1
Malcolm 9, St. Paul / Palmer 4
Maxwell-St. Pat's 10, Twin River 0
Maxwell-St. Pat's 13, Twin River 6
Mount Michael Benedictine 11, Adams Central 2
Papillion-LaVista 2, Lincoln Southwest 1
Papillion-LaVista 6, Elkhorn 5
Seward 12, South Sioux City 0
Wayne 2, Fort Calhoun 0