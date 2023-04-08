Bellevue West 4, Lincoln Southeast 3

Columbus 11, Lincoln North Star 9

Columbus 13, Lincoln High 3

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 10, Omaha Westview 7

Creighton Preparatory School 10, St. Louis University High, MO 1

Hastings 25, Lincoln Northwest 5

Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln North Star 10, Kearney 9

Millard South 11, Millard North 10

Millard West 12, Lincoln Southwest 4

Norris 6, Platteview 4

Omaha Central 5, Louisville 3

Omaha North 6, Nebraska City 2

Omaha Westside 13, Papillion-LaVista 1

Waverly 5, Ralston 0

