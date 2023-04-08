Bellevue West 4, Lincoln Southeast 3
Columbus 11, Lincoln North Star 9
Columbus 13, Lincoln High 3
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 10, Omaha Westview 7
Creighton Preparatory School 10, St. Louis University High, MO 1
Hastings 25, Lincoln Northwest 5
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln North Star 10, Kearney 9
Millard South 11, Millard North 10
Millard West 12, Lincoln Southwest 4
Norris 6, Platteview 4
Omaha Central 5, Louisville 3
Omaha North 6, Nebraska City 2
Omaha Westside 13, Papillion-LaVista 1
Waverly 5, Ralston 0