Adams Central 16, Douglas County West 6

Adams Central 19, Omaha Northwest 5

Arlington 9, Louisville 4

Auburn 15, Omaha Bryan 2

Bellevue East 2, Omaha Central 1

Bellevue West 10, Papillion-LaVista 0

Creighton Preparatory School 6, Millard North 5

Douglas County West 16, Omaha Northwest 6

Elkhorn South 16, Grand Island 7

Fremont 4, Lincoln Southeast 3

GACC-SS-WPB 3, Thurston-Cuming County 1

Grand Island 9, Elkhorn South 4

Gretna 8, Elkhorn 2

Lincoln Christian 14, Raymond Central 5

Lincoln Northwest 14, Lincoln High 2

Lincoln Southwest 7, Kearney 5

Malcolm 16, Falls City 1

Omaha Burke 8, Bennington 1

Papillion-LaVista South 15, Millard South 4

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 21, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 10

Wayne 6, Platte Valley 0

Tags

In other news