Archbishop Bergan 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Bellevue West 15, Omaha Gross Catholic 5
Bennington 11, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 10
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Branched Oak 3
Columbus 6, Lincoln Northeast 3
Columbus 9, Lincoln Northeast 2
Creighton Preparatory School 10, Bennington 3
Creighton Preparatory School 20, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 10
Elkhorn South 8, Omaha Westside 7
Grand Island 6, Norfolk 3
Hastings 11, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 1
Kearney 2, Omaha South 0
Kearney 8, Grand Island 4
Millard North 4, Bellevue East 1
Millard South 7, Lincoln East 2
Millard West 4, Lincoln Southeast 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 15, Platte Valley 6
Mount Michael Benedictine 5, Platte Valley 4
Norfolk 3, Omaha South 0
Norris 10, Lincoln Southwest 1
Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Central 8
Omaha Northwest 11, Auburn 5
Papillion-LaVista South 5, Papillion-LaVista 2
Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5
Ralston 8, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 5
Seward 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4
Seward 11, Wayne 3
St. Paul / Palmer 12, Maxwell St. Pat's 2
St. Paul / Palmer 22, Maxwell St. Pat's 1
Waverly 8, Lincoln North Star 1
Wayne 4, Branched Oak 2