Area baseball scores

Archbishop Bergan 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Bellevue West 15, Omaha Gross Catholic 5

Bennington 11, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 10

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Branched Oak 3

Columbus 6, Lincoln Northeast 3

Columbus 9, Lincoln Northeast 2

Creighton Preparatory School 10, Bennington 3

Creighton Preparatory School 20, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 10

Elkhorn South 8, Omaha Westside 7

Grand Island 6, Norfolk 3

Hastings 11, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 1

Kearney 2, Omaha South 0

Kearney 8, Grand Island 4

Millard North 4, Bellevue East 1

Millard South 7, Lincoln East 2

Millard West 4, Lincoln Southeast 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 15, Platte Valley 6

Mount Michael Benedictine 5, Platte Valley 4

Norfolk 3, Omaha South 0

Norris 10, Lincoln Southwest 1

Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Central 8

Omaha Northwest 11, Auburn 5

Papillion-LaVista South 5, Papillion-LaVista 2

Plattsmouth 7, Fairbury 5

Ralston 8, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 5

Seward 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4

Seward 11, Wayne 3

St. Paul / Palmer 12, Maxwell St. Pat's 2

St. Paul / Palmer 22, Maxwell St. Pat's 1

Waverly 8, Lincoln North Star 1

Wayne 4, Branched Oak 2

Tags

In other news