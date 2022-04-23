Arlington 29, Omaha Benson 2
Beatrice 1, Bellevue West 0
Bellevue East 9, Millard North 8
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 15, Seward 3
Columbus 5, Lincoln Northeast 1
Elkhorn 5, Hastings 2
Elkhorn North 5, Lincoln North Star 0
Grand Island 17, Adams Central 1
Kearney 12, Omaha South 1
Kearney 13, Norfolk 3
Lincoln Northeast 15, Columbus 13
Lincoln Southeast 19, Lincoln Pius X 13
Malcolm 9, Wayne 7
Maxwell-St. Pat's 20, St. Paul / Palmer 18
Millard South 14, Lincoln East 10
Norris 14, Lincoln Southwest 6
Omaha North 8, Thurston-Cuming County 7
Omaha Northwest 17, Auburn 4
Omaha South 11, Norfolk 5
Omaha Westside 14, Gretna 3
Papillion-LaVista 13, Papillion-LaVista South 2
Platte Valley 5, Mount Michael Benedictine 4
Platte Valley 9, Mount Michael Benedictine 6
Plattsmouth 18, Fairbury 4
St. Paul / Palmer 14, Maxwell-St. Pat's 4