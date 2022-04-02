Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Wayne 3
Columbus 4, Blair 3
Elkhorn 9, Bennington 2
Elkhorn North 6, Platte Valley 0
Elkhorn North 9, Grand Island 6
Malcolm 10, Crete 0
Millard South 6, Kearney 5
Millard South 8, Lincoln North Star 5
Millard West 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Millard West 5, Kearney 3
Omaha Burke 10, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 12, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5
Omaha Northwest 14, Lincoln High 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Seward 2
Omaha South 7, Bellevue East 3
Papillion-LaVista South 6, Papillion-LaVista 1