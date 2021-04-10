Archbishop Bergan 6, Omaha Skutt Catholic 3
Bellevue East 12, Omaha Bryan 0
Bellevue West 12, Omaha Burke 2
Blair 10, Wayne 8
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1
Columbus 5, Lincoln High 1
Elkhorn North 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 4
Elkhorn North 8, Adams Central 7
GACC-SS-WPB 3, St. Paul / Palmer 0
Hastings 6, Norfolk 0
Kearney 13, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Christian 2, South Sioux City 1
Lincoln Christian 3, Seward 2
Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1
Lincoln Northeast 11, Papillion-LaVista South 2
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln East 2
Millard North 7, Elkhorn 4
Millard South 10, Omaha Westside 2
Mount Michael Benedictine 11, Adams Central 7
Norris 7, Platteview 1
Omaha Central 12, Lincoln Southeast 6
Omaha South 7, Arlington 5
Papillion-LaVista 6, Millard West 4
Ralston 3, Waverly 2
Seward 6, South Sioux City 3
St. Paul / Palmer 13, GACC-SS-WPB 3
Staley, Kansas City 8, Creighton Preparatory School 4