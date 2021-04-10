Area baseball scores

Archbishop Bergan 6, Omaha Skutt Catholic 3

Bellevue East 12, Omaha Bryan 0

Bellevue West 12, Omaha Burke 2

Blair 10, Wayne 8

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1

Columbus 5, Lincoln High 1

Elkhorn North 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 4

Elkhorn North 8, Adams Central 7

GACC-SS-WPB 3, St. Paul / Palmer 0

Hastings 6, Norfolk 0

Kearney 13, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Christian 2, South Sioux City 1

Lincoln Christian 3, Seward 2

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 1

Lincoln Northeast 11, Papillion-LaVista South 2

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln East 2

Millard North 7, Elkhorn 4

Millard South 10, Omaha Westside 2

Mount Michael Benedictine 11, Adams Central 7

Norris 7, Platteview 1

Omaha Central 12, Lincoln Southeast 6

Omaha South 7, Arlington 5

Papillion-LaVista 6, Millard West 4

Ralston 3, Waverly 2

Seward 6, South Sioux City 3

St. Paul / Palmer 13, GACC-SS-WPB 3

Staley, Kansas City 8, Creighton Preparatory School 4

