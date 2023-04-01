Bellevue East 14, Omaha North 7

Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Northeast 0

Blair 12, Hastings 2

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 7, Fort Calhoun 0

Elkhorn 4, Bennington 3

Elkhorn North 1, Grand Island 0

Grand Island 2, Platte Valley 0

Lincoln East 6, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 1

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Pius X 4

Malcolm 20, Louisville 3

Millard South 11, Kearney 0

Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1

Millard West 17, Lincoln North Star 2

Millard West 6, Kearney 4

Omaha Burke 10, Omaha South 0

Omaha North 2, Omaha Central 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Omaha Gross Catholic 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Seward 1

Omaha South 6, Omaha Northwest 4

Papillion-LaVista South 8, Papillion-LaVista 7

Platte Valley 6, Elkhorn North 1

Staley High School, MO 14, Creighton Preparatory School 2

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 17, Wayne 0

