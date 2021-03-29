Area baseball scores

Beatrice 10, Seward 0

Bellevue West 16, Omaha Bryan 2

Bennington 14, Platteview 6

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 12, Thurston-Cuming County 2

Elkhorn 9, Waverly 5

Fort Calhoun 10, Douglas County West 6

GACC-SS-WPB 9, Arlington 5

Gretna 19, Bellevue East 4

Lincoln East 11, Grand Island 1

Lincoln North Star 17, Lincoln Northeast 9

Lincoln Southwest 9, Archbishop Bergan 2

Millard South 13, Elkhorn South 8

Millard West 13, Lee's Summit West, MO 3

Millard West 18, Lee's Summit West, MO 6

Mount Michael Benedictine 8, Plattsmouth 2

Norris 10, Lincoln Pius X 6

Omaha Central 13, Omaha North 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 14, South Sioux City 6

Papillion-LaVista South 11, Omaha South 6

Ralston 15, Branched Oak 4

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 12, Lincoln Christian 0

Tags

In other news