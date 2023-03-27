Elkhorn 9, Waverly 6
Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Burke 4
Gretna 2, Creighton Preparatory School 1
Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Malcolm 12, Ralston 2
Millard West 7, Bellevue East 1
Nebraska City 9, Auburn 2
Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 1
Norris 18, Lincoln Pius X 7
Omaha Gross Catholic 12, South Sioux City 2
Papillion-LaVista 12, Omaha Northwest 11
Platteview 6, Bennington 2
Plattsmouth 7, Mount Michael Benedictine 3
Seward 11, Beatrice 3
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 8, Lincoln Christian 4