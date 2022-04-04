Auburn 5, Raymond Central 2
Bellevue East 10, Arlington 0
Bellevue West 5, Creighton Preparatory School 3
Bennington 14, Waverly 7
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, St. Paul / Palmer 2
Kearney 10, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Christian 6, Maxwell-St. Pat's 2
Lincoln Christian 9, Maxwell-St. Pat's 0
Millard South 6, Elkhorn South 3
Mount Michael Benedictine 9, Fort Calhoun 0
Nebraska City 16, Seward 13
Norris 2, Elkhorn 1
Omaha Gross Catholic 12, Douglas County West 3
Omaha Westside 3, Columbus 2
Platteview 12, Hastings 2
Platteview 7, Adams Central 0
Ralston 7, Lincoln Pius X 3
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 16, Crete 4
Wayne 1, GACC-SS-WPB 0