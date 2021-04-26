Beatrice 28, Nebraska City 5
Bellevue West 8, Bennington 4
Blair 6, Seward 4
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Lincoln Christian 2
Douglas County West 9, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn 11, Papillion-LaVista 10
Elkhorn South 15, Gretna 4
Fairbury 19, Auburn 7
Hastings 5, Lincoln Pius X 2
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Southeast 4
Millard South 13, Elkhorn North 4
Millard West 5, Omaha Westside 2
Norfolk 10, Wayne 0
Omaha Central 12, Bellevue East 2
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Ralston 4
Omaha South 5, Omaha Bryan 1
Platteview 12, Arlington 11
Plattsmouth 18, Fort Calhoun 16
Twin River 10, Maxwell St. Pat's 6
Twin River 11, Maxwell St. Pat's 8
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 12, Branched Oak 2