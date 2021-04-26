Area baseball scores

Beatrice 28, Nebraska City 5

Bellevue West 8, Bennington 4

Blair 6, Seward 4

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Lincoln Christian 2

Douglas County West 9, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn 11, Papillion-LaVista 10

Elkhorn South 15, Gretna 4

Fairbury 19, Auburn 7

Hastings 5, Lincoln Pius X 2

Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Southeast 4

Millard South 13, Elkhorn North 4

Millard West 5, Omaha Westside 2

Norfolk 10, Wayne 0

Omaha Central 12, Bellevue East 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Ralston 4

Omaha South 5, Omaha Bryan 1

Platteview 12, Arlington 11

Plattsmouth 18, Fort Calhoun 16

Twin River 10, Maxwell St. Pat's 6

Twin River 11, Maxwell St. Pat's 8

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 12, Branched Oak 2

