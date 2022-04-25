Beatrice 4, Nebraska City 3

Bellevue East 10, Omaha Central 2

Blair 17, Seward 9

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9, Lincoln Christian 5

Douglas County West 8, South Sioux City 2

Elkhorn 15, Papillion-LaVista 7

Elkhorn South 16, Gretna 7

Fairbury 9, Auburn 8

Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 5

Millard South 13, Elkhorn North 10

Millard West 4, Omaha Westside 1

Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha North 14, Mount Michael Benedictine 13

Omaha Skutt Catholic 11, Ralston 1

Omaha South 12, Omaha Bryan 1

Platteview 2, Arlington 0

Plattsmouth 3, Fort Calhoun 1

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 11, Malcolm 5

Waverly 15, Crete 3

Wayne 11, Norfolk 1