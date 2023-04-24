Auburn 15, Fairbury 5

Beatrice 4, Nebraska City 3

Bennington 14, Omaha Northwest 2

Blair 4, Seward 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Lincoln Christian 6

Douglas County West 1, Louisville 0

Elkhorn South 4, Bellevue West 2

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Northeast 4

Lincoln Pius X 4, Hastings 1

Lincoln Southeast 13, Lincoln North Star 2

Malcolm 6, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 5

Norris 10, Adams Central 9

Omaha Benson 11, Omaha Buena Vista 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Ralston 0

Omaha Westside 3, Bellevue East 2

Papillion-LaVista 10, Elkhorn 3

Plattsmouth 7, Fort Calhoun 4

Thurston-Cuming County 6, South Sioux City 5

Wayne 3, Norfolk 0

