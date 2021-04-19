Millard North 13, Kearney 3
Tags
- Elkhorn South
- Bellevue East
- Baseball
- Nebraska City
- Michael Benedictine
- Papillion-lavista South
- Lincoln North Star
- Bellevue West
- Platte Valley
- Hastings
- Christianity
- North Star
- Falls City
- Omaha
- Elkhorn North
- Burke
- South Sioux City
- Southwest
- Blair
- Neumann
- Millard South
- South
- Northwest
- Oak
- Crete
- Botany
- Wayne
- Branch
- Norfolk
- Douglas County
- Millard West
- Southeast
- North
- Arlington
- Lincoln
- Bryan
- Creighton Preparatory School
- Thurston-cuming County
- School
- Auburn
- Twin River
- Grand Island
- Adams Central
- Omaha Burke
- Millard North
- Kearney
- Omaha South
- Seward
- Fullerton
- Central City
- Catholic
- Elkhorn
- Millard
- West
- Palmer
- Omaha Northwest