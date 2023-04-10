Arlington 6, Raymond Central 5

Beatrice 8, Platte Valley 6

Bellevue West 8, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0

Blair 2, Bennington 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Maxwell-St. Pat's 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Fairbury 0

Creighton Preparatory School 6, KC Rockhurst, MO 1

Elkhorn 10, Lincoln Northwest 3

Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Westside 3

GACC-SS-WPB 6, Fort Calhoun 2

Gretna 2, Millard West 0

KC Rockhurst, MO 5, Creighton Preparatory School 2

Lincoln Pius X 2, Seward 1

Lincoln Southeast 1, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Southeast 5, Norfolk 4

Maxwell-St. Pat's 10, Fairbury 0

Omaha Bryan 13, Omaha Benson 8

West Nodaway, MO 17, Falls City 5

