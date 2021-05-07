Bellevue East 6, Lincoln Northeast 1
Bennington 7, Adams Central 3
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Omaha Gross Catholic 2
Elkhorn 17, Fairbury 0
Grand Island 10, Omaha Northwest 1
Hastings 3, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Lincoln High 4, Norfolk 2 (8 inn.)
Mount Michael Benedictine 7, Elkhorn North 3
Nebraska City 2, Beatrice 1
Norris 13, GACC-SS-WPB 0
Omaha Central 13, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha North 6, Omaha South 5
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Waverly 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 18, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4
Platteview 3, Seward 1
Ralston 14, Arlington 2
Wayne 4, Plattsmouth 2