Area baseball scores

Bellevue East 6, Lincoln Northeast 1

Bennington 7, Adams Central 3

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Elkhorn 17, Fairbury 0

Grand Island 10, Omaha Northwest 1

Hastings 3, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1

Lincoln High 4, Norfolk 2 (8 inn.)

Mount Michael Benedictine 7, Elkhorn North 3

Nebraska City 2, Beatrice 1

Norris 13, GACC-SS-WPB 0

Omaha Central 13, Omaha Bryan 3

Omaha North 6, Omaha South 5

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Waverly 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 18, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4

Platteview 3, Seward 1

Ralston 14, Arlington 2

Wayne 4, Plattsmouth 2

