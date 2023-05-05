Beatrice 2, Platte Valley 0

Bellevue East 7, Omaha Westview 0

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 5, Arlington 3

Douglas County West 4, Raymond Central 3

Elkhorn 12, Omaha Skutt Catholic 4

Elkhorn North 4, Bennington 1

Fremont 15, Omaha Bryan 0

Kearney 18, Omaha Benson 1

Lincoln North Star 16, Omaha Northwest 3

Millard North 15, Lincoln High 1

Norris 11, Mount Michael Benedictine 1

Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha Central 8, Omaha South 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 5, Blair 2

Omaha North 10, Norfolk 6

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Platteview 1

Plattsmouth 4, Lincoln Christian 0

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 3, Waverly 2

Wayne 1, Adams Central 0

Tags

In other news