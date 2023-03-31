Blair 6, Norris 2

Elkhorn North 14, Lincoln Southeast 4

Hastings 12, Ralston 2

Lincoln Christian 12, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 11

Lincoln East 12, Creighton Preparatory School 5

Lincoln Northeast 11, Elkhorn 3

Lincoln Pius X 13, Bennington 9

Lincoln Southwest 18, Papillion-LaVista 1

Millard West 5, Elkhorn South 0

Omaha Bryan 11, Omaha Benson 1

Omaha Burke 19, Omaha Bryan 1

Omaha North 7, Lincoln Northwest 3

Omaha Northwest 18, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha Westview 18, Lincoln High 5

Platte Valley 12, Auburn 6

Plattsmouth 19, Falls City 3

Twin River 18, Centennial 7

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 18, Crete 3

Tags

In other news