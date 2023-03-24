Beatrice 10, Lincoln Northwest 7

Bellevue West 9, Columbus 5

Douglas County West 9, Omaha South 4

Elkhorn North 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Fort Calhoun 13, Louisville 4

Fremont 11, Crete 1

Grand Island 9, Omaha Central 4

Kearney 6, Waverly 1

Lincoln Christian 5, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 4

Lincoln Northeast 8, Norris 4

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 1

Malcolm 16, Fairbury 0

Nebraska City 9, Platteview 6

Omaha Gross Catholic 18, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha North 11, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Hastings 5

Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln North Star 3

Papillion-LaVista South 13, Lincoln Southwest 6

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 14, Centennial 0

