Adams Central 28, Auburn 5

Bellevue East 17, Omaha North 10

Bellevue West 7, Platte Valley 3

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 18, Fairbury 1

Elkhorn North 14, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 9

Fremont 6, Mount Michael Benedictine 2

Hastings 5, Omaha South 3

Lincoln East 10, Lincoln Southwest 0

Malcolm 7, Douglas County West 6

Millard North 11, Omaha Westside 7

Millard South 15, Papillion-LaVista 5

Millard West 10, Millard North 0

Papillion-LaVista South 11, Lincoln Northeast 3

Papillion-LaVista South 6, Grand Island 5