Area baseball scores

Archbishop Bergan 4, Lincoln North Star 3

Bennington 5, Elkhorn North 1

Blair 12, Douglas County West 5

Crete 5, Fairbury 3

Gretna 7, Elkhorn 5

Hastings 14, Branched Oak 7

Lincoln Pius X 10, Columbus 6

Lincoln Southeast 13, Bellevue West 7

Millard North 11, Lincoln Northeast 2

Millard South 9, Papillion-LaVista South 5

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 6, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Omaha Gross Catholic 1

Omaha South 3, Plattsmouth 2

Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln East 2

Papillion-LaVista 8, Bellevue East 5

Platteview 4, Fort Calhoun 3

Thurston-Cuming County 3, Norfolk 1

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 10, Arlington 2

Waverly 3, Norris 2

