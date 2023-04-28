Adams Central 15, Twin River 3
Bellevue West 9, Bellevue East 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Maxwell-St. Pat's 0
Elkhorn North 15, Lincoln Northwest 2
Fremont 15, Elkhorn 7
Millard West 7, Papillion-LaVista South 2
Norris 7, Waverly 2
Omaha Bryan 15, Omaha Buena Vista 5
Omaha Gross Catholic 11, Omaha Skutt Catholic 5
Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2
Omaha Westside 6, Lincoln Northeast 5
Papillion-LaVista 12, Omaha Central 0
Platteview 5, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 3
Plattsmouth 7, Omaha South 6
Seward 13, Louisville 2